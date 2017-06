Dierks Bentley is the latest country star lending his support to the Nashville Predators. The singer, a longtime Preds fan, was at Bridgestone Arena last night to sing the National Anthem for game four of the Stanley Cup finals.

He joins an ever growing list of stars who have sung the anthem as the Predators play for the Stanley Cup, including Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood.