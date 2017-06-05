Thomas Rhett Takes Over Rockefeller Plaza For “Today”

June 5, 2017 6:04 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Thomas Rhett took the Big Apple by storm Friday, performing on Rockefeller Plaza as part of “Today’s” Citi Concert series.  The singer treated fans to his latest hit “Craving You,” as well as hits like “Die A Happy Man,” “T-Shirt,” and “Star of the Show.”

He also talked to about his new music, sharing that a new album is due out later this year, although he wouldn’t say when, but he is “excited” about it.

He also discussed his recent life changes becoming a dad. Thomas says that it’s “crazy” how different his life is now that he’s a dad to daughter Willa, but says he “wouldn’t change it for the world,” noting that it’s “amazing” how easily his daughter has been adapting to her new life.

 

