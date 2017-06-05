#OneLoveManchester, Brett Young, Carrie Underwood & More in ‘Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’ [VIDEO]

June 5, 2017 12:13 PM By Roxanne Steele
So many emotional moments from the weekend but nothing bigger than Ariana Grande returning to Manchester for her benefit concert. It was streamed live and I was glued to it.  So powerful and so emotional.  I’ve always been an Ariana fan, but she elevated the world with her voice. So far it’s raised over 12 Million dollars!

 

The biggest stars in music came to support the cause.  Katy Perry delivered her message of love with Part of Me.

Miley Cyrus a dear friend to Ariana took the stage for this moving moment.

Love always wins with Justin Bieber!

This was another breathtaking moment……  and the perfect way to close the show.

Brett Young played his hometown venue, The Hollywood Bowl this weekend.  The Southern California country star as always delivered the goods!

Get your tickets now to see Brett Young at the WYCD HOEDOWN!! In case you didn’t know he is someone to see live!

Sam Hunt kicked off his #15ina30 tour in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 1 and got the party started bringing out tour mates Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese to sing “Hey, Ya!” from Outkast!

Carrie Underwood is a lot of fun to follow on social media right now.  She is one crazy hockey fan!

Roar!!! #Smashville #LetsGoPreds #Predators @iveychilders

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

The playoffs came to Nashville this weekend and brought a much needed win 5-1 over the Penguins.   The face off again tonight at 8p in Nashville. Go Predators!

Roar!!! #Smashville #LetsGoPreds #Predators @iveychilders

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Wonder Woman KILLED it at the box office bringing in $100 million and  $223 million world wide for it’s opening weekend! I had a chance to see it and I LOVED it! Action packed from start to end!

What were so of your favorite moments from the weekend?

