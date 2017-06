By: Jon CorriganĀ

Hilary Duff was recently spotted in New York City on the set of TV Land’s Younger, and one particular photo of the 29-year-old has set social media abuzz.

While the viral aspect of the photo speaks for itself, let’s just say she’s come a long way from her days on Lizzie McGuire.

But without further adieu, this is why Hilary Duff is trending in 2017:

Hilary Duff looking like my future wife thooo pic.twitter.com/rokuq0A4XX — Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) June 4, 2017

