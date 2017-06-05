Danielle Bradbery Drops New Single “Sway”

June 5, 2017 6:08 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Season four winner of “The Voice” Danielle Bradbery has just dropped a new single. The singer just released the new tune “Sway,” although it may sound familiar to fans since she’s been playing it live in concert.

Danielle, who was on Blake Shelton’s team, announced the new song with a video on Instagram in which she fondly recalls the thoughts that went through her head when she won “The Voice,” noting, it was the “most exhilarating and terrifying experience of her life,” but adding that it was “just the beginning” of her story.

“It took US (y’all included) three years to get to this place,” she writes on Instagram about the single’s release. “Three years of hard work & growth, new experiences & new people, trust in the process & faith in ourselves, and most of all a crazy amount of patience …. but we are finally here.”

