Craigslist Ad Calls For A “Barbecue Dad”

What says “backyard barbecue” more than a dad grilling meat and talking about Jimmy Buffett? Nothing, according to Dane Anderson and his friends. He and his pals are throwing a barbecue but realized they didn’t have a dad on hand in Spokane, Washington, so they put an ad on Craigslist looking for one.

The ads requires the perfect candidate to grill the meat, bring their own grill, refer to attendee as “Big Guy, Chief, Sport, Champ, etc.” and talk about “dad things” including “lawnmowers, building your own deck, and Jimmy Buffet.” Oh, and bonus points will be awarded to anyone named Bill, Randy or Dave.

The craziest part? Dane says he’s gotten multiple responses. “[One guy’s] name is Jerry but he said we can call him Dave or Bill,” Dane notes. “There was one guy Stan who sent us a message but then he stopped replying.”