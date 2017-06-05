Brad Paisley Surprises Students At High School Graduation

June 5, 2017 6:15 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Brad Paisley made graduation extra special for seniors at Barrington High School, in a suburb of Chicago.

The Illinois school was the big winner of Brad’s social media contest in which he asked students to reveal what they would miss most about school after graduation, and the prize was an appearance by Brad at their graduation on Friday.

The school won the grand prize by creating a video of them sharing all the things they were going to miss about the school set to the tune of Brad’s latest single “Last Time For Everything.”

“Brad Paisley thank you for the surprise!!!!” senior Nick Bart tweeted next to a photo of the singer at graduation, “I am speechless right now #bucketlist.” Brad later shared the message, adding, “Very emotional for me!”

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!

Listen Live