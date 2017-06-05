Brad Paisley Surprises Students At High School Graduation

Brad Paisley made graduation extra special for seniors at Barrington High School, in a suburb of Chicago.

The Illinois school was the big winner of Brad’s social media contest in which he asked students to reveal what they would miss most about school after graduation, and the prize was an appearance by Brad at their graduation on Friday.

The school won the grand prize by creating a video of them sharing all the things they were going to miss about the school set to the tune of Brad’s latest single “Last Time For Everything.”

“Brad Paisley thank you for the surprise!!!!” senior Nick Bart tweeted next to a photo of the singer at graduation, “I am speechless right now #bucketlist.” Brad later shared the message, adding, “Very emotional for me!”

Thanks @bradpaisley for serenading the class of 2017. We are honored. pic.twitter.com/s33XJhkZ0T — English Schmitt (@englishschmitt) June 3, 2017