Watch: Fifth Harmony Star Has Epic Fall on GMA! [VIDEO]

Fifth Harmony was so excited to perform their new single on GMA this morning (6/2) and then things went terrible wrong for Normani Kordei. These girls know how to dance and work the crowd, it’s part of their deal. They go hard.. literally!! Normani, 21, was doing some serious moves on the ground and when it came time to get back up, Normani’s shoe slipped and her whole body went down on the stage. Watch video below!

LEAVE IT TO NORMANI TO EAT THE STAGE PERFORMING ON @GMA THE FIRST LOOK FOR OUR NEW SINGLE. HELLA WENT DOWNN 💀😅🙊 IM DEADDDDD AAKZJZKA lmao — NormaniKordei (@NormaniKordei) June 2, 2017

Hey I think she pulled it off nicely! What do you guys think? Here’s more of their performance today!

Normani just turned 21 by the way! They surprised her with a cake!