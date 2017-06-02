Rumors are Swirling About Who Will Sing National Anthem for Stanley Cup Game 3

By: Jon Corrigan

Martina McBride may be the next country superstar to perform the National Anthem at a Nashville Predators postseason game, the Tennessean reports.

Speculation began when McBride’s daughter posted a Facebook photo of her dad with the Stanley cup, writing, “When your dad gets to hang with the Stanley Cup? Oh and Tina is singing the anthem on Saturday. LOOK OUT.”

While McBride isn’t yet confirmed, whoever the team brings out will be the ninth country star to perform the National Anthem in Nashville this postseason, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood.

The Predators will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final this Saturday.