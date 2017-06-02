Chris Stapleton Reveals Injury To Finger

June 2, 2017 6:35 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

As we previously told you, Chris Stapleton was forced to postpone three weeks of his current tour and cancel his CMA Fest appearance. Well, now we know why.

The singer revealed on Facebook that a specialist has diagnosed him with a “broken bone and a detached tendon in my right index finger.” “The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon,” he writes. “Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best.”

Chris went on to thank his fan for their “positive thoughts,” noting, “there is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night.” He added, “Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world.”

