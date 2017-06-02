California Sixth Grader Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

June 2, 2017 7:02 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

A sixth grader from California is this year’s spelling champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ananya Vinay [[ ah-NAHN-yah vin-ay ]] spelled “marocain” [[mair-oh-CANE]] correctly for the win.

And by the way? That’s a French word for a type of dress fabric made from silk or rayon. The 12-year-old earned the trophy after 8th grader Rohan Rajeev of Oklahoma misspelled the word “marram” [[MAIR-rum]].

For her efforts, Ananya is taking home a 40-thousand-dollar grand prize. Adding to the excitement, Ananya’s win is the first time a single winner has been declared since 2013. The past three years have ended in ties. A tiebreaker test was added this year, but it didn’t need to be used.

Source: SB Nation

