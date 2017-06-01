Watch Dave Matthews’ Tribute to Gregg Allman

June 1, 2017 10:40 AM

By Robyn Collins

Alt rocker Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds played a show in Alpharetta, GA only days after the passing of legendary rocker Gregg Allman.

Matthews and Reynolds delivered an emotional rendition of Allman Brothers Band classic “Sweet Melissa’ to an Atlanta crowd at Verizon Amphitheater. Watch below.

The Allman Brothers Band frontman died on May 27 at his home in Savannah, Georgia from complications with liver cancer. He was 69.

A private funeral is scheduled to be held on Saturday at Snow’s Memorial Chapel on Cherry Street, and fans are invited to line the route from the chapel to Rose Hill Cemetery where the rocker will be buried by his brother, Duane Allman.

