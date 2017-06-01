Tomorrow Is National Doughnut Day – Get Freebies Here

Not only is tomorrow Friday, it also happens to be National Doughnut Day! And you’re probably rolling your eyes about another made-up food holiday, but this one is actually legit. Turns out, it was established back in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor the “Donut Lassies,” women who passed out doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.
But the important thing about this holiday is that doughnut shops are giving away free sugary carbs to celebrate and here’s where you can get yours:
- Dunkin’ Donuts – The national chain is giving out a free classic donut tomorrow when you buy any beverage. And they’ve got a new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut to try out, too.
- Duck Donuts – On Friday, everyone can get a free donut of their choice with any purchase. And all the receipts printed that day will include a coupon for a “Buy one get one free half dozen” deal, which is good until August 31st.
- Entenmann’s – They’re hosting a National Doughnut Day celebration in Times Square Friday where you can get tasty treats and participate in “fun activities. Entenmann’s is also having a “Win Free Doughnuts for a Year” sweepstakes, check out the Entenmann’s Facebook page for all the deets.
- Krispy Kreme – They’re keeping it nice and simple: All customers get a free doughnut on Friday, any doughnut they want.
- The Salvation Army – Not the place you think of for baked goods, but since they started National Doughnut Day, They’re honoring the “Donut Lassies” by giving away free doughnuts all day long. Anyone who gets one is encouraged to post photos of themselves with the hashtag #GivingIsSweet.