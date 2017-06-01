Tiger Woods Dashcam Footage Released

So the highly-anticipated dashcam video is out – and we finally see what condition Tiger Woods was in when he got arrested this past Monday. And what do we see? He’s lookin pretty poorly as he miserably fails a series of sobriety tests.

When the officer asks him where he’s coming from, Woods casually responds, “Jupiter” – which was actually a true statement. And while the one-time golf champion was respectful to the officers, when he’s complying with the series of sobriety tests, he’s pretty out of it. And really, it’s pretty sad. He’s seen staggering and, at times, totally disoriented.

As we told you before, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his car before being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. Authorities had to wake up him up, and his Breathalyzer test results were 0.00, supporting his claim that he had a bad reaction to prescription drugs.

Source: TMZ