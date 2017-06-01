CMT Awards will Remember Gregg Allman with Star Studded Tribute!

The upcoming 2017 CMT Music Awards is already a big show with big performances. With the news of Gregg Allman’s death, country’s finest are getting together for a special tribute to honor the music legend featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley.

Honored to pay tribute to the late and great Gregg Allman along with my boys @Jason_Aldean and @charleskelleyla on this year's #CMTawards! https://t.co/cFaT9hIIxB — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 31, 2017

CMT President Brian Philips talked about this easy decision to include Allman. “Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,” “Over the weekend following his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards.”

He added: “This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ‘The Road Goes on Forever,’ indeed.”

Gregg Allman passed away at the age of 69 from complications from liver cancer.

Honored to be a part of the #GreggAllman tribute at the #CMTawards. Was one of my biggest musical influences out there. @CMT https://t.co/rI4JJmprjw — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) May 31, 2017

Catch the CMT Awards on June 7th at 8pm ET.