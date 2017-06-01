CMT Awards will Remember Gregg Allman with Star Studded Tribute!

June 1, 2017 10:49 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: CMT Music Awards, Gregg Allman

The upcoming 2017 CMT Music Awards is already a big show with big performances.  With the news of Gregg Allman’s deathcountry’s finest are getting together for a special tribute to honor the music legend featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, and Lady Antebellum’s  Charles Kelley. 

CMT President Brian Philips talked about this easy decision to include Allman.  “Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,”  “Over the weekend following his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our Awards.”

He added: “This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ‘The Road Goes on Forever,’ indeed.”

Gregg Allman passed away at the age of 69 from complications from liver cancer.

Catch the CMT Awards on June 7th at 8pm ET.

Comments

