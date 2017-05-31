Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Photo Shoot with Bloodied Trump Mask

May 31, 2017 9:08 AM By Jon Corrigan

Jon Corrigan 

Kathy Griffin admitted Tuesday she “went too far” on her latest photo shoot in which she is holding a bloodied mask of President Donald Trump.

TMZ first published the comedian’s gory photo from a session with controversial photographer Tyler Shields. However, Griffin backtracked late Tuesday on Twitter saying the image “is too disturbing” and that “it wasn’t funny.”

The President and his family responded to the photo, saying Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and her actions are “disgusting but not surprising.”

Griffin’s troubles don’t appear to end there. The photo caught the Secret Service’s eye, as law enforcement sources told TMZ the government agency has launched an investigation into “the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot.”

