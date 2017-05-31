Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Photo Shoot with Bloodied Trump Mask

By: Jon Corrigan

Kathy Griffin admitted Tuesday she “went too far” on her latest photo shoot in which she is holding a bloodied mask of President Donald Trump.

CNN declared Trump accountable fo inciting violence bc of "cues" in his speech but won't even apologize for their host Kathy Griffin pic.twitter.com/sXvLZwcwaB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2017

TMZ first published the comedian’s gory photo from a session with controversial photographer Tyler Shields. However, Griffin backtracked late Tuesday on Twitter saying the image “is too disturbing” and that “it wasn’t funny.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

The President and his family responded to the photo, saying Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” and her actions are “disgusting but not surprising.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

Griffin’s troubles don’t appear to end there. The photo caught the Secret Service’s eye, as law enforcement sources told TMZ the government agency has launched an investigation into “the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot.”

On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

