Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI

Tiger Woods spent the first part of his Memorial Day in jail – as the former golfing great was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods was arrested in the wee hours of yesterday morning after he was spotted driving his 2015 Mercedes erratically all over the road. When the officer pulled him over, he reportedly smelled alcohol on Tiger’s breath. At that point, Tiger allegedly became “arrogant.” He refused to take a Breathalyzer test, which in Florida means an automatic arrest and license suspension. He was released eight hours later on his own recognizance.

Tiger released the following statement yesterday evening where he apologized and blamed the situation on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” He also insisted that alcohol wasn’t involved. He said, “I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

ONE MORE THING! Kristin Smith, Tiger’s girlfriend, was shopping at a Neiman Marcus store in Dallas. When she got the call, eyewitnesses say she went crazy and said, “I knew it, I knew it.” She started crying before she dropped $5-thousand dollars worth of merchandise and left.

Source: TMZ