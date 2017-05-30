Scamming Panhandlers Busted Driving an RV in Michigan

May 30, 2017 10:01 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

A YouTuber seems to have exposed two scamming panhandlers begging for money at various Walmart locations in Michigan’s upper peninsula and Wisconsin.

Jason Asselin, a YouTube vlogger with 10,000 subscribers, uploaded a video of the two individuals stationed at a Walmart parking lot exit with their RV parked close by. He writes the two were spotted at five area Walmart locations in four days.

While Asselin admits it’s not the nicest RV in the world, it still begs the question if panhandling is morally justifiable in this case? Or, as Asselin writes, is this the new American dream?

 

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
Eric Church Honors Chris Cornell with CoverThe country music star paid tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman at his Washington, D.C. concert.
Jason Aldean Reveals Baby's GenderThe country star posted a cute video on social media to tell fans if his baby is a boy or girl.

Listen Live