Scamming Panhandlers Busted Driving an RV in Michigan

By: Jon Corrigan

A YouTuber seems to have exposed two scamming panhandlers begging for money at various Walmart locations in Michigan’s upper peninsula and Wisconsin.

Jason Asselin, a YouTube vlogger with 10,000 subscribers, uploaded a video of the two individuals stationed at a Walmart parking lot exit with their RV parked close by. He writes the two were spotted at five area Walmart locations in four days.

While Asselin admits it’s not the nicest RV in the world, it still begs the question if panhandling is morally justifiable in this case? Or, as Asselin writes, is this the new American dream?