Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

Dick Genthe Drive Safe Pledge This is a great opportunity for your school for a chance to earn $10,000! From now until June 2nd, Genthe encourages students and parents to sign the Drive Safe Detroit Pledge. At the end, the school with the most pledges wins the grand prize! Join Dick Genthe Chevrolet in ensuring our teenagers aren’t another statistic! For more details click HERE!

Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan Walk on June 3rd at The Detroit Zoo. Registration 7a and the walk begins at 8:30a. Help Team Brooke reach their goal. Click HERE to donate and for more info on how you can help CLF of Michigan.

Relay for Life in Livonia with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd 12p – June 4th 6am at Bentley Field 15100 Hubbard St Livonia, MI Facebook or follow this Relay for Life event on theirpage! HERE To donate or join a team click

Relay for Life in Redford with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd starting at 10a – 8:30a June 4th at Claude Allison Park 18250 Beeech Daly Rd, Redford, MI. To donate or join a team click HERE!

Relay for Life in Monroe with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd 10a – June 4th 10a at the Monroe County Fairgrounds! To donate or join a team click HERE!

Taco Night Fundraiser on June 5th 5-8 pm at Shark Club, Waterford. All you can eat tacos $10 benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Waterford Clarkston. Come support this great cause enjoy tacos, cash bar and raffles all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society!

Chippewa Valley School District and DKMS hosting a bone marrow registration drive and help register potential lifesaving donors on June 6th 4p-9p at Cheyenne Elementary School 47600 Heydenreich Rd in Macomb, MI. Help fight blood cancer! For more info click HERE

Relay for Life in Westland with the American Cancer Society on June 10th 11a – June 11th at 7a at Westland Farmers Market 1901 N. Carlson St. in Westland. This Relay for Life event in Westland is doing a special tribute on June 10th at 10p for Linda Lee during their Luminara Ceremony. Join WYCD and Frank Williams Jr. out there and be apart of this special moment for our Linda Lee. To donate or to join a team click HERE!

RecruitMilitary is hosting a Job Fair for Veterans on June 15th 11a-3p This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses taking place at Ford Motor Company Conference & Event Center 1151 Village Road in Dearborn. For more info visit www.recruitmilitary.com

Kroger has teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network Purchase a $1, $5, $10 balloon at the register inside Kroger stores and all funds raised goes to Children’s Miracle Network! Funds are raised to provide critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care to patients. Here locally Kroger helps Beaumont hospital and Sparrow.

Kroger also supports the Ted Lindsay Foundation Look for the Autism $1 puzzle piece that can be purchased at all Kroger registers. All funds go to the Ted Lindsay foundation to help research autism and build awareness about children with autism.

Color Me Extraordinary Family Fun 5k on Sat. June 24th 8am at Avondale High School located at 2800 Waukegan St., Auburn Hills. Join WYCD’s Roxanne and bring the family for this great event for Easterseals Michigan. For more information click HERE!

Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday July 23rd Come watch and support Law Enforcement verses the media in this charity game. Come cheer on Charlie Langton, Lauren Barthold, Jason Scott, Tom Milliken, Jeff Riger, Vickie Thomas, Dan Leach and more from CBS Radio! For more info and to donate click HERE and visit The Bonnell Foundation Facebook page to learn more about living with CF.