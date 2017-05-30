Real Life Royal Family Is Not Happy With Burger King

May 30, 2017 9:54 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Burger King

Burger King has started a royal row. The fast food chain is opening its first location in Belgium and to mark the occasion, they launched a website asking people to pick who the “real king” of the country: either King Philippe or the restaurant’s mascot.

The actual royal family doesn’t think it’s funny. “We disapprove of this approach,” royal spokesman Pierre Emmanuel de Bauw says. “Since it is for commercial purposes, we would not have given our authorization.”

For what it’s worth, Burger King says they haven’t received any word from the royal family. The new location is still slated to open at the end of June.

Source: BBC

