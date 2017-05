By: Jon CorriganĀ

This week, some of the best and brightest youngsters will descend upon Washington D.C. to compete in theĀ 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In honor of the annual event, USA Today and Google pulled the most misspelled words in each state. Michigan’s most misspelled word, along with Alabama, Illinois, Maine and Washington, is pneumonia.

Considering some states couldn’t spell banana, I consider this a win for Michiganders.

