Man Wants To Use Juggling As Part Of His Criminal Defense

Orlando Melendez is representing himself and court and his plan is, if nothing else, creative. The 20-year-old is facing charges after he used a toy gun during an attempted robbery in Springfield, Massachusetts. His defense? He’s literally a clown.

Melendez requested he be allowed to show off his juggle skills in court. He figured this would be “not only the simplest, but the only possible proof that the defendant is a jester.”

Probably not surprisingly, Judge Robert Murphy denied the motion. Jury selection is set to begin on June 8th.