Lindsay Ell Shreds, Maren Morris’s First time, Scotty McCreery & More in’ Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

Let’s kick off this Memorial Day Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up with the electrifying Lindsay Ell.

Toby Keith always so patriotic!

To our troops today and every day, we salute you. Visit Facebook for the full video. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay. pic.twitter.com/hqmvRI13cD — Toby Keith (@TobyKeithMusic) May 29, 2017

I LOVED this video that Dierks tweeted out.

Scotty McCreery was apart of a star studded National Memorial Day Concert.

Eric Church had a historic weekend performing back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena closing out his “Holdin’ My Own Tour.” Church paid tribute to Gregg Allman and performed “Midnight Rider.”

Maren Morris shared a fun moment with boyfriend Ryan Hurd! Being a first time home owner is a very big deal!

Officially a 1st time home owner! 🏡 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 26, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

I love this country couple!!

Her first time opening a bottle of champagne! Not even the first "first" of the day… A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on May 26, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Tiger Woods was a hot mess this weekend getting arrested for a DUI! Earl Dibbles Jr. summed it up pretty good!

Tiger Woods went on to apologize calling it an “unexpected reaction to prescribed mediations.”

Niall Horan made his solo debut on The Today Show. Fans braved the weather for this big moment!

Wow hahaha ! The lines around all the blocks nearby , insane ! Thank you all . I understand you all must be freezing and soaked through . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 29, 2017

I’m digging the hat. Reminds me of Drake White! Take a look..

Monday night the Stanley Cup playoffs kicked off!

Dan from Dan + Shay may be the only country artist who wants the Penguins to win!