Lindsay Ell Shreds, Maren Morris’s First time, Scotty McCreery & More in’ Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up’

May 30, 2017 9:56 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Eric Church, Lindsay Ell, Maren Morris, Niall Horan, Ryan HUrd, tiger woods, Toby Keith

Let’s kick off this Memorial Day Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up with the electrifying Lindsay Ell.

Toby Keith always so patriotic!

I LOVED this video that Dierks tweeted out.

Scotty McCreery was apart of a star studded National Memorial Day Concert.

Eric Church had a historic weekend performing back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena closing out his “Holdin’ My Own Tour.” Church paid tribute to Gregg Allman and performed “Midnight Rider.”

Maren Morris shared a fun moment with boyfriend Ryan Hurd! Being a first time home owner is a very big deal!

Officially a 1st time home owner! 🏡

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

I love this country couple!!

Her first time opening a bottle of champagne! Not even the first "first" of the day…

A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

Tiger Woods was a hot mess this weekend getting arrested for a DUI!  Earl Dibbles Jr. summed it up pretty good!

Tiger Woods went on to apologize calling it an “unexpected reaction to prescribed mediations.”

Niall Horan made his solo debut on The Today Show. Fans braved the weather for this big moment!

I’m digging the hat.  Reminds me of Drake White! Take a look..

Monday night the Stanley Cup playoffs kicked off!

Dan from Dan + Shay may be the only country artist who wants the Penguins to win!

