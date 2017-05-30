Kelsea Ballerini May Have New Music Coming Soon

Kelsea Ballerini has a surprise coming soon and fans can only hope it's a new single. May 30, 2017
By Abby Hassler

Kelsea Ballerini has a surprise coming soon and fans can only hope it’s a new single.

The country star shared a series of Instagram posts teasing the new music. “Surprise coming. ttyl.,” she wrote. The singer also posted a short video which features a woman dancing around in a dress while a brief snippet of music plays in the background. There are also uncaptioned posts, showing the dress up close.

The country star is currently prepping her second studio album for release later this year.

Check out the posts below.

💕✨🦄 surprise coming. ttyl.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

