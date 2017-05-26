Student’s Service Dog Makes It In The Yearbook

When students get their yearbooks, there’s always a surprising photo or two inside. And at one Virginia high school, this year teens found an unexpected picture … of a dog. Next to student Andrew Schalk was a pic of his service dog, Alpha Schalk.

The 16-year-old junior has Type 1 diabetes and Alpha lets him know when his blood sugar is too high or too low. The lab has been going to school with Schalk for the last year and his classmates love him. When he asked the yearbook about including his pup, he says they were “100% behind it.”

Other students loved Alpha being in the yearbook too. “Seeing a picture of a dog caught my eye pretty quickly,” student Diana Bloom says. “I thought it was so cute.”

Source: Fox 8