Lauren Alaina Had A Unique Way Of Celebrating Her Number One Song

May 26, 2017 6:31 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Lauren Alaina recently celebrated her number one song “Road Less Traveled” with a “Number Onesie” party at the The Sutler in Nashville, with all the guests, including Lauren, and songwriters Meghan Trainor and Jessie Frasure dressed up for the occasion.

But this week’s bash wasn’t the only partying she’s been doing since the tune went to number one. Lauren says she’s been celebrating in a lot of small ways, like buying herself a onesie online, and going out with friends and hanging out.

She also had an “awesome” bash in her backyard that featured adults and a slip n slide, noting, “apparently I’m a fan of making adults do things that only kids do.”

Source: Lauren Alaina

