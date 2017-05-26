Florida Georgia Line Set Grand Opening For Their Nashville Restaurant

May 26, 2017 6:55 AM By Rachael Hunter

As we previously told you, Florida Georgia Line is opening their own Nashville restaurant and the grand opening for the establishment has just been announced. FGL House, in the heart of downtown Nashville, will open its doors just in time for the CMA Music Festival, on June 5th at 7 pm CT.

The 22,000-square-foot venue’s menu is set to include drinks made with FGL’s Old Camp whiskey, and salads made for them by their chefs on the road. The venue will also feature a rooftop with views of Nashville, as well a huge dance floor, a stage for live music, and a basement level lounge.

The opening comes just three days after FGL kick off “The Smooth Tour 2017,” featuring Nelly and Chris Lane, with Backtreet Boys included on the duo’s first-ever stadium dates. Brian Kelley notes, “I can’t wait to do some shows with them and have a good time.”

Source: Florida Georgia Line

