Chris Stapleton headlined the Red Rocks Amphitheater earlier this week and was joined by a very special guest. In case you missed it, the singer was joined by former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning while performing his hit single “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Anyone who’s seen Peyton’s Nationwide commercial knows he isn’t exactly the best singer, so it’s no surprise it took him a little while to get comfortable performing. Eventually he got close enough to the mic so fans could hear him.