Brett Young’s Career Is Coming “Full Circle” With Spot On WYCD Hoedown And Lady Antebellum’s Tour

Brett Young joins Lady Antebellum at the WYCD Hoedown and then on their “You Look Good Tour” which kicks off today in Bakersfield, California. He admits getting the offer to do the trek was an “exciting phone call to get.”

Brett says when he first decided he wanted to try his hand at singing, he recorded some covers. Some of the first ones he did were Lady A tunes. He notes getting to do their tour is, “kind of a full circle thing.”

Kelsea Ballerni is also on the tour and Brett’s excited to get to know her, and also to get to expose her fans to his music. He offers, “it’ll be really fun to get to go share my music in front of them.”

Source: Brett Young