Anonymous Donor Gives Away Two $50k College Scholarships

May 26, 2017 3:46 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: college, Ypsilanti

Thanks to an anonymous donation, two seniors at Washtenaw International High School in Ypsilanti won’t have to worry about college tuition. Olabisi Bolanle and Shyaoman Zhang are the first recipients of the school’s new “Exceptional Learner Scholarship.”

The teens are each getting $12,500 a year for up to four years of college, totalling $50,000 each toward their bachelor’s degree. The scholarship will go to up to two seniors a year for the next 13 years, distributing over $1 million to grads who would have a hard time paying for college otherwise.

The winners were completely shocked when they got the amazing news this week. “It’s very surprising,” an emotional Bolanle says. “I’m truly grateful, because everyone here is super qualified, super well-rounded. It’s great!”

Source: Michigan Live

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
Eric Church Honors Chris Cornell with CoverThe country music star paid tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman at his Washington, D.C. concert.

Listen Live