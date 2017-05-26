Anonymous Donor Gives Away Two $50k College Scholarships

Thanks to an anonymous donation, two seniors at Washtenaw International High School in Ypsilanti won’t have to worry about college tuition. Olabisi Bolanle and Shyaoman Zhang are the first recipients of the school’s new “Exceptional Learner Scholarship.”

The teens are each getting $12,500 a year for up to four years of college, totalling $50,000 each toward their bachelor’s degree. The scholarship will go to up to two seniors a year for the next 13 years, distributing over $1 million to grads who would have a hard time paying for college otherwise.

The winners were completely shocked when they got the amazing news this week. “It’s very surprising,” an emotional Bolanle says. “I’m truly grateful, because everyone here is super qualified, super well-rounded. It’s great!”

Source: Michigan Live