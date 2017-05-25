Scotty McCreery Stars in National Memorial Day Concert

Memorial Day isn’t about a long party weekend, it’s about honoring our fallen heroes and their military families left behind. Country’s own Scotty McCreery will perform this Sunday at PBS’ annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT with a touching performance of his song “The Dash,” a song that is dedicated to our men and women in uniform. McCreery’s performance will honor the healing journey of a Gold Star family from the Vietnam era, now supporting other grieving families from recent conflicts. The concert pays tribute to America’s Gold Star families of all generations that bear the burden of battle long after the death of their beloved service members.

The 28th annual National Memorial Day Concert will broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, and airs live on PBS Sunday, May 28, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET. This powerful concert will also be live-streamed online on Facebook Live and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, May 28 to June 10, 2017.

An all-star lineup will be joining McCreery on this very important day. General Colin L. Powell USA (Ret.); Renée Fleming; Vanessa Williams; John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting; John Ortiz; Christopher Jackson; Robert Patrick; Mary McCormack; Ana Ortiz; Ronan Tynan; and Russell Watson, in performance with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne and Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna are set to co-host the PBS broadcast, which regularly ranks among public television’s highest-rated programs.

Let’s take a listen to this powerful song from Scotty McCreery. We all wished we had ‘Five More Minutes’ with the ones we lost.