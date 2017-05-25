Maren Morris Doesn’t Want Music Fans To Be Scared To Go To Shows

May 25, 2017 7:08 AM By Steve Grunwald

Maren Morris set out to comfort music fans who may be scared following this week’s terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. In case you missed it, Maren took to Instagram to offer support to those affected by the tragedy, and to also reach out to her fans.

“We do this to connect. For just a few hours, no matter what religion, race, gender or economic background you come from, music tethers us,” she wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken for Manchester, but I want my fans there to know that I can’t wait to see you and give you all big hugs this Fall.”

She adds, “No one should fear walking into a venue or onto a stage. It’s our job to fight that and have the best time ever. We do this for each other and that will never be stopped.”

Maren is due to play Manchester’s 02 Ritz on November 20th. The venue is just three miles away from Manchester Arena where the attack occured.

