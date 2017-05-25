Little Big Town Debut Their Own Wine

May 25, 2017 7:25 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Little Big Town are now in the wine business. The band just launched their very own vino, 4 Cellars, with Washington State’s Browne Family Vineyards and its proprietor, Andrew Browne.

“The beauty of this collaboration is that like music, this project is another extension of our creativity,” Karen Fairchild shares. “This is the first collaboration outside of the band that the four of us have worked on together, and it’s a natural extension of what we hold dear – relaxing and celebrating with good friends, coming together and breaking bread, and fellowship.”

The wine is currently available online and will be served in Tennessee restaurants starting June 1st. Those interested in the wine can get it by signing up as an exclusive 4 Cellars wine club. The first wine available includes 4 Cellars 2015 Chardonnay and 4 Cellars 2014 Red Blend.

Source: Little Big Town

