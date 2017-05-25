Kip Moore On His Friendship With Billy Currington

May 25, 2017 8:13 AM By Chuck Edwards

Kip Moore and Billy Currington are good friends and surfing buddies. The pair first met when Kip opened for Billy about five or six years ago. Their bond has grown ever since.

“I freaking love the dude,” Kip says, describing Billy as a “solid solid” guy, with a “similar spirit” to himself.

Kip is even a little jealous about Billy’s love life, noting that he’s found a “girl that can go with the flow.” Kip notes that if he were ever to settle down he’d want to find a woman who’s just like that.

Source: Kip Moore

