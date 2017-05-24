Trisha Yearwood Discusses Her Fears After Manchester Attack On “Today”

Trisha Yearwood performed the National Anthem at the Predators Stanley Cup playoff game earlier this week, and yesterday she was on “Today” to talk about the experience, especially in light of the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Trisha says there’s always something special about singing the Anthem, especially the line, “home of the free,” noting that she gets “tingly all over.”

In light of the Manchester bombing, Trisha discussed whether she concerns herself about attacks when she and hubby Garth Brooks go on tour and she admits in this day and age they always have to think about how we “live in a different world.”

She adds that “music is a healer” and it what makes people feel safe so she finds it particularly sad that it happened at Ariana’s show which was filled with little girls who just wanted to have the “time of their lives” and “have fun.”