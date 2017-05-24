The Voice Crowns A New Winner

May 24, 2017 7:10 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The winner of Season 12 of The Voice is Chris Blue, the last contestant chosen during the blind auditions. The worship leader from Knoxville, Tennessee, has made his coach, Alicia Keys, a first-time winning coach of the NBC competition. Keys bested Blake Shelton despite the fact that he had two artists in the finale. She was thrilled, and Blue was overcome with emotion as he tried to close out the show with his original song, “Money on You.” Blue beat Team Blake Shelton’s Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden and Team Adam Levine’s Jesse Larson.

Musical guests who performed on the broadcast included Gladys Knight, Rascal Flatts, CeeLo Green, Luis Fons, Daddy Yankee, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Zedd, Alessia Cara, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus who dedicated “Malibu” to Ariana Grande and the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

Jesse Larson came in fourth place last night, followed by third place winner Aliyah Moulden. This meant that the competition was down to Duski and Blue and host Carson Daly said that the voting results between the two performers was the closest the show has ever had. Daly announced Blue as the winner as confetti fell from the ceiling.

