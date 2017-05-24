Superstar Moments from Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Cee-Lo & More on ‘The Voice’ Season 12 Finale! [VIDEO]

Last night’s season finale of The Voice was filled with superstar performances! I really loved Miley Cyrus’s performances. I’m a sucker for Miley. She dedicated her song “Malibu” to her friend Ariana Grande. Take a look.

It was so good to see Cee-Lo back on The Voice stage! I absolutely love this guy and his outrageous fringe outfit! Check out this fun performance was with Jesse!

Another show stopper was our Michigan girl Lauren Duski and Blake Shelton getting real county on us singing this classic, “There’s a Tear in my Beer.”

Rascal Flatts always bring the energy!

The baby of the four finalist, Aliyah, had an unbelievable moment on stage singing with Alessia Cara!

And nobody shinned brighter than #TeamAlicia and her boy Chris!

Congrats to the season 12 winner Chris Blue! I’m sure all the other finalist will go on and break into the music industry! You don’t have to win to be a winner!

What was your favorite moment last night on The Voice?