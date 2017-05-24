Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2017

May 24, 2017 10:52 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

The Netflix June 2017 movies and TV titles have been announced.

Highlighting this new haul (in order of release) is 13 Going on 30 (2004), Full Metal Jacket (1987), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Rounders (1998), The Bucket List (2007), The Sixth Sense (1999), Zodiac (2007), Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016), Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 and plenty other Netflix originals.

6/1/17

1 Night (2016)
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
Burlesque (2017)
Catfight (2016)
Catwoman (2004)
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace (2011)
Devil’s Bride (2016)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
Little Boxes (2016)
Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
My Left Foot (1989)
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
Playing It Cool (2014)
Rounders (1998)
Spring (Primavera) (2016)
The 100: Season 4 (2016)
The Ant Bully (2006)
The Bucket List (2007)
The Queen (2006)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Vice (2015)
West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
Yarn (2016)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)

6/2/17

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Flaked: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
Lucid Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Saving Banksy (2014)
The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

6/3/17

Acapulco La vida va (2017)
Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
Headshot (2016)
Three (2016)
Tunnel (2016)
War on Everyone (2016)

6/4/17

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)

6/5/17

Suite Française (2014)

6/7/17

Disturbing the Peace (2016)
Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

6/9/17

My Only Love Song: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shimmer Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

6/10/17

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
Daughters of the Dust (1991)
Havenhurst (2017)
Sword Master (2016)

6/13/17

Oh, Hello On Broadway — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

6/14/17

Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

6/15/17

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

6/16/17

Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
Counterpunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
The Ranch: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
World of Winx: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

6/17/17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

6/18/17

Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

6/20/17

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
Disney’s Moana (2016)
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

6/21/17

Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

6/23/17

American Anarchist (2016)
Free Rein: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Get Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

6/26/17

No Escape (2015)

6/27/17

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

6/28/17

Okja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

6/30/17

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
Gypsy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It’s Only the End of the World (2016)
Little Witch Academia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Weekend (2016)

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County FairBill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this July

Listen Live