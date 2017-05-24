Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her New Single “Doin’ Fine”

May 24, 2017 6:49 AM By Steve Grunwald

Lauren Alaina just released her new single “Doin’ Fine,” which she says is “uplifting, but really honest at the same time.”

The song was inspired by her life, including her parent’s divorce, her father’s alcoholism and her mother and father’s subsequent remarriage to other people.

“My parents are people and they’re making mistakes, and I didn’t know they could do that!,” she says. “It was this weird realization that my parents are human beings that make mistakes, so that was hard.”

Source: Lauren Alaina

