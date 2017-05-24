The Original Ending to ‘Get Out’ Leaked Online & it’s a Complete 180

By: Jon Corrigan

Get Out was an immediate viral sensation when it hit theaters in late February, and not just because of its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating (99%).

But, the ending that we all saw wasn’t director Jordan Peele’s first option.

“In the beginning when I was first making this movie the idea was, ‘OK, we’re in this post-racial world, apparently. That was the whole idea. People were saying, ‘We’ve got Obama so racism is over, let’s not talk about it.’ That’s what the movie was meant to address. Like look, you recognize this interaction. These are all clues, if you don’t already know, that racism isn’t over. […] So the ending in that era was meant to say, look, ‘You think race isn’t an issue? Well at the end, we all know this is how this movie would end right here.’ It was very clear that the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie. […] There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up.”

Watch the alternate ending below:

Whoopsie…this video isn't mine I do not own it ✌🏾 "get out alternative ending" pic.twitter.com/6gYvyoyF3O — highsaiah 🤤 (@halalzay) May 20, 2017

Of course for those who saw the film (and why are you even here if you didn’t?), we know the main character got away scot-free.

Watch the real ending here.