Dating Gwen Stefani Isn’t Always Good For Blake Shelton’s Ego

While Blake Shelton certainly feels good with Gwen Stefani on his arm, he admits it can be a bit intimidating.

“Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen,” he tells “Entertainment Tonight.” “But also it’s a crashing blow to your ego when you realize all the cheers and people shouting at ya.”

He adds, “You realize it’s not you, it’s her! But it’s still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable.”

Blake also shared his feelings about Kelly Clarkson joining “The Voice,” noting that he thinks she may be the judge that will talk even more than Miley Cyrus. He notes, “thank God they are on different seasons” he says, noting that if not “my ears would fall off of my head.”

Source: Entertainment Tonight