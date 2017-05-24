Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Does ‘Hot Dog Dance’ with Son

May 24, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood

By Abby Hassler

Carrie Underwood is proud of her hubby, Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher. In an adorable post early Wednesday morning (May 24), she shared a cute image of her husband dancing with their two-year-old son Isaiah.

Related: Carrie Underwood Crashes New Kids On The Block Nashville Performance

As a caption for the precious photo, the singer wrote, “Dear ladies, Make sure you marry someone who makes time to do the ‘hot dog dance’ with your kid right before leaving for work! So sweet! ❤️❤️❤️”

Check out the post below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live