Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem Before Nashville Game; Garth Takes Us On A Backstage Tour

May 23, 2017 6:12 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Trisha Yearwood sang the national anthem before he Nashville Predators 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. They now advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Garth Brooks’ latest edition of “Inside Studio G” took place backstage at Bridgestone Arena before game six of the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks.

Garth gave fans a tour of the backstage of the arena, and revealed that Trisha Yearwood would be performing the National Anthem before the game last night.

Garth also talked about his Teammates for Kids Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th year, and revealed that he has 46 teammates in the Stanley Cup final four who participate in the charity. He called the foundation the most important work he’s ever done.

  • ONE MORE THING! Garth also revealed that he may be getting rid of his beard because he’s just too hot. Check out this week’s episode here.
More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County FairBill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this July

Listen Live