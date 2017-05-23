Trisha Yearwood Sings National Anthem Before Nashville Game; Garth Takes Us On A Backstage Tour

Trisha Yearwood sang the national anthem before he Nashville Predators 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. They now advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Garth Brooks’ latest edition of “Inside Studio G” took place backstage at Bridgestone Arena before game six of the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks.

Garth gave fans a tour of the backstage of the arena, and revealed that Trisha Yearwood would be performing the National Anthem before the game last night.

Garth also talked about his Teammates for Kids Foundation, which is celebrating its 20th year, and revealed that he has 46 teammates in the Stanley Cup final four who participate in the charity. He called the foundation the most important work he’s ever done.