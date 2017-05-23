Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

May 23, 2017 12:25 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: charity events, community events

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.”  There is always SO much going on in our communities so this is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more.  Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know.   Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events coming up that YOU can support.

 

Dick Genthe Drive Safe Pledge  This is a great opportunity for your school for a chance to earn $10,000!  From now until June 2nd, Genthe encourages students and parents to sign the Drive Safe Detroit Pledge. At the end, the school with the most pledges wins the grand prize! Join Dick Genthe Chevrolet in ensuring our teenagers aren’t another statistic! For more details click HERE!

 Relay for Life in Livonia with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd 12p – June 4th 6am at Bentley Field 15100 Hubbard St Livonia, MI To donate or join a team click HERE or follow this Relay for Life event on their Facebook page!

Relay for Life in Redford with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd starting at 10a – 8:30a June 4th at Claude Allison Park 18250 Beeech Daly Rd, Redford, MI. To donate or join a team click HERE!

Relay for Life in Monroe with the American Cancer Society on June 3rd 10a – June 4th 10a at the Monroe County Fairgrounds! To donate or join a team click HERE!
Taco Night Fundraiser on June 5th  5-8 pm at Shark Club, Waterford.  All you can eat tacos $10 benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Waterford Clarkston. Come support this great cause enjoy tacos, cash bar and raffles all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society!

Relay for Life in Westland with the American Cancer Society on June 10th 11a – June 11th at 7a at Westland Farmers Market 1901 N. Carlson St. in Westland. This Relay for Life event in Westland is doing a special tribute on June 10th at 10p for Linda  Lee during their Luminara Ceremony.  Join WYCD and Frank Williams Jr. out there and be apart of this special moment for our Linda Lee.  To donate or to join a team click HERE!

RecruitMilitary is hosting a Job Fair for Veterans on June 15th 11a-3p This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses taking place at Ford Motor Company Conference & Event Center 1151 Village Road in Dearborn. For more info visit www.recruitmilitary.com

 Kroger has teamed up with Children’s Miracle Network  Purchase a  $1, $5, $10 balloon  at the register inside Kroger stores and all funds raised goes to Children’s Miracle Network! Funds are raised to provide critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care to patients. Here locally Kroger helps Beaumont hospital and Sparrow.

Kroger also supports the Ted Lindsay Foundation Look for the Autism $1 puzzle piece that can be purchased at all Kroger registers.  All funds go to the Ted Lindsay foundation to help research autism and build awareness about children with autism.

Color Me Extraordinary Family Fun 5k on Sat. June 24th 8am at Avondale High School located at 2800 Waukegan St., Auburn Hills.  Join WYCD’s Roxanne and bring the family for this great event for Easterseals Michigan. For more information click HERE!

Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday July 23rd Come watch and support Law Enforcement verses the media in this charity game.  Come cheer on  Charlie Langton, Lauren Barthold, Jason Scott, Tom Milliken, Jeff Riger, Vickie Thomas, Dan Leach and more from CBS Radio!   For more info and to donate click HERE and visit The Bonnell Foundation Facebook page to learn more about living with CF.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live