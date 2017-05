Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman stopped by the Graham Norton show recently, and Keith performed his hit “The Fighter.”

Keith’s singing partner Carrie Underwood wasn’t in the UK for the show, so instead he enlisted a new partner – former Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm.

Keith and Nicole’s episode of “The Graham Norton Show” is set to air on the BBC Saturday at 11:05 p.m. ET.