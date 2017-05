Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, learned yesterday (Monday, May 22nd) that they will be welcoming a baby boy to the family later this year. The couple, along with Jason’s two daughters from his previous marriage, did a gender reveal where they all popped black balloons at the same time to reveal blue confetti.

The couple has not yet released the baby’s due date.¬†Jason and Brittany have been married for two years.