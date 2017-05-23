Hear Lady Antebellum’s Cover Of “Hey! Baby”

May 23, 2017 6:39 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

As we previously told you, Lady Antebellum covered “Hey! Baby” for ABC’s remake of “Dirty Dancing,” which is set to debut May 24th at 8 pm. Well, now we have gotten our first listen to the track.

The band’s cover of the 1962 Bruce Channel hit was just released, with Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, reimagining it as a duet between the male and female love interests.

ONE MORE THING! Lady A are set to kick off their “You Look Good” tour on Friday in Bakersfield, California and they just released a behind-the-scenes video from tour rehearsals. We can not wait for them at the WYCD Hoedown!!!

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Bill Engvall to Headline the Monroe County FairBill Engvall is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Monroe County Fair this July

Listen Live