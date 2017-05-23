Hear Lady Antebellum’s Cover Of “Hey! Baby”

As we previously told you, Lady Antebellum covered “Hey! Baby” for ABC’s remake of “Dirty Dancing,” which is set to debut May 24th at 8 pm. Well, now we have gotten our first listen to the track.

The band’s cover of the 1962 Bruce Channel hit was just released, with Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, reimagining it as a duet between the male and female love interests.

ONE MORE THING! Lady A are set to kick off their “You Look Good” tour on Friday in Bakersfield, California and they just released a behind-the-scenes video from tour rehearsals. We can not wait for them at the WYCD Hoedown!!!