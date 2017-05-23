Guess What? The Fake Homeless Woman from Yesterday Got Arrested

By: Jon Corrigan

Remember the woman who got exposed for pretending to be homeless in a McDonald’s parking lot in Richmond, VA? Yeah, she got arrested within 24 hours of going viral.

The four-minute clip, which was viewed more than 2 million times by Tuesday morning, ended with the woman telling the men that she never said she was homeless, but that she was allegedly disabled. The original video was removed for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying.

(I found a duplicate of the video and inserted it above, but I’m assuming it’ll also get removed by YouTube at some point)

On Monday afternoon, May 22, the woman in the video, identified at 40-year-old Micha Leigh Dominguez, was placed under arrest and taken into custody after officers responded to a “disorderly situation” at a different intersection in Henrico county, WTVR reports.

“Upon arrival the officers located the female complainant in the parking lot near the IHOP restaurant. The complainant advised officers that while standing in the median, several people began harassing her and videotaping her,” Henrico Police Lt. Richard Cosby said. “While speaking with the complainant, the officers were approached by another woman who told officers that the subject they were talking with had thrown items at their cars while in the parking lot, and that the incident had been videotaped, which was subsequently shared with the officers.”

Police determined the Dominguez threw three full Gatorade bottles at the other woman’s car. She was charged with three felony counts of throwing a missile – yes, a missile – at a moving vehicle in violation of Virginia Statute 18.2-154.

[ View photos of Dominguez’ arrest here ]