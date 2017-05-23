Are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Back On?

Rumors are swirling that things are heating up again with Mariah and Nick. I honestly loved them as a couple so I’m not mad at this. As we know the couple has remained “friendly” during their divorce and continue to be great parents together. More Hollywood ex’s should take notes!

So shortly after Mariah and Nick celebrated their twin’s sixth birthday together, they were spotted out getting close again. That’s when rumors surfaced that they were giving their relationship another try. I’m hearing a Mariah Carey song, “We Belong Together.” Let’s give that a listen.

Mariah is not looking to jump back in to a relationship with Nick or anyone according to a source who talked to E! News. The added: ” They are better off as parents. They are friends and that’s it.” According to DailyMail.com Mariah was just spotted hanging out with her on and off again boy toy Bryan.

Back on: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka KISS during intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills https://t.co/AVqqNImgCH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 21, 2017

So what do you think of all this? The only thing we know for sure is Mariah is back in the studio and working gone new music and a new album is coming this year!