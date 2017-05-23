Are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Back On?

May 23, 2017 11:22 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

Rumors are swirling that things are heating up again with Mariah and Nick.  I honestly loved them as a couple so I’m not mad at this.  As we know the couple has remained “friendly” during their divorce and continue to be great parents together. More Hollywood ex’s should take notes!

So shortly after Mariah and Nick celebrated their twin’s sixth birthday together, they were spotted out getting close again.  That’s when rumors surfaced that they were giving their relationship another try.   I’m hearing a Mariah Carey song, “We Belong Together.”  Let’s give that a listen.

 

Mariah is not looking to jump back in to a relationship with Nick or anyone according to a source who talked to E! News.  The added: ” They are better off as parents. They are friends and that’s it.”  According to DailyMail.com Mariah was just spotted hanging out with her on and off again boy toy Bryan.

So what do you think of all this?  The only thing we know for sure is Mariah is back in the studio and working gone new music and a new album is coming this year!

 

 

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music & CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live