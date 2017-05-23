Apparently The East Coast Knows How To ‘Pizza Party’

May 23, 2017 7:53 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Have you ever wondered exactly how much pizza, the biggest pizza company in the world cranks out? Pizza Hut is the biggest in the business, and they released some stats over the weekend in preparation of ‘National Pizza Party Day.’

Did you know…

  • An order for 13 or more pizzas is placed roughly twice a week at Pizza Hut locations across the country (which is enough food for 50 people).
  • The EAST coast loves a good pizza party. Fans in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey and New York place the most orders for pizza bundle deals each week.
  • The largest Pizza Hut pizza order in the last 10 years was for 1,400 pizzas (which comes out to 11,200 slices).
  • The Pizza Hut Big Dinner Box is a party favorite – more than 54 million have been ordered, since 2012.
  • As far as our favorite (and least favorite) toppings go, here is the breakdown:Most Favorite
  1. Pepperoni
  2. Sausage
  3. Mushroom
  4. Cheese/Plain
  5. Onions
  6. Bacon
  7. Ham/Canadian bacon
  8. Pineapple
  9. Peppers/Sweet peppers

Least Favorite:

  1. Anchovies
  2. Mushrooms
  3. Pineapple
  4. Onions
  5. Olives
  6. Pepperoni
  7. Peppers/Sweet peppers
  8. Sausage
  9. Hamburger

Source: Pizza Hut

